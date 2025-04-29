Open search form
Athletics Celebrates Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics recognized its Class of 2025 on Tuesday morning, presenting the soon-to-be graduates with their student-athlete sashes during the graduation brunch at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tuesday’s bi-annual graduation brunch celebrated 90-plus student-athletes that will receive their degrees during Georgia Tech’s upcoming commencement ceremonies, which are set for May 1-3. Speakers at the brunch included director of athletics J Batt, executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer Jon Palumbo, executive director of the Georgia Tech Letterwinners Association Lucius Sanford and student-athletes, women’s basketball’s Kayla Blackshear and track and field’s Bradley Favors.

Members of each team’s coaching staff introduced the graduating student-athletes from their respective teams and the student-athletes were given their white sash, which they will wear with their caps and gowns to be identified as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies.

