2019 Georgia Tech Invitational Live Results

Follow along at the 2019 Georgia Tech Invitational, where student-athletes from nine schools will compete over three days in singles and doubles. Stay tuned to this page for each day’s draws and results.

Three singles compass draws with 16 players each, three doubles compass draws with 8 teams each.

Saturday Draws 

Schedule of Play
*Matches begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m Sunday and Monday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Saturday: First round of doubles, Doubles semifinals, First round of singles

Sunday: Singles quarterfinals, Singles semifinals

Monday: Doubles Final, Singles Final

