Tech Pauses ACC Play to Host Mercer Ahead of Bye Weekend Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (19-12, 7-5 ACC) returns home after a six-game road stand that featured its second ACC series win against Pitt. The Jackets are set to host the Mercer Bears (17-16, 1-2 SoCon) on Tuesday before hosting OSU and Penn State in a Bye Weekend Tournament March 27-30.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (19-12, 7-5 ACC) vs. Mercer (17-16, 1-2 SoCon); Tech leads the series 57-15

Tuesday, March 25 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets return to their home territory following a three-game series against Pitt that saw Tech take game two, 7-6, and game three, 9-0.

Senior Sophia Voyles started in the circle for the Jackets for games one and three of the series while freshman Sydnie Watts made her eighth start of the season in game two before Makayla Coffield made her 13 th appearance in relief of Watts.

appearance in relief of Watts. Game three against Pitt saw Voyles surrender no runs and allow only one hit against 20 total batters faced, hurling 47 strikes out of 77 total pitches (61% strikes thrown), to earn her third shutout of the season, Tech’s fourth overall for the year.

Sunday’s game also saw Gracyn Tucker (9), Alyssa Willer (4), Jayden Gailey (2), and Addison Leschber (4) all record one home run respectively, tying Tech’s season high for home runs in a single game, originally set against No. 18 Stanford.

Tucker’s home run was not only her ninth of the season but her second career grand slam and Tech’s fourth grand slam this season.

The third baseman’s season high seven total bases in game three against Pitt now put her tied with Leschber for the longest reached streak of the season (10 games).

Willer continues to post exceptional numbers in her first year battling ACC opponents, sitting with a .429 batting average, .857 slugging percentage, and .550 on base percentage as well as 11 team, 12 hits, four home runs, 12 RBI, and 24 total bases in solely conference play.

Against the Panthers, Willer held a .714 batting average, .818 on base percentage, and an impressive 1.571 slugging percentage along with a team high five runs, five hits, two homeruns, five RBI, and 11 total bases.

Leschber also had a decent showing on the road last week with two runs, two hits, two home runs, three RBI, eight total bases, .500 on base percentage, and a 1.333 slugging percentage.

Since opening ACC play, Tech has record 15 home runs across 13 games, both conference and non-conference, with 13 of those 15 home runs being against ACC opponents.

Jayden Gailey and Tucker both average at least 1.00 hits per game while Eliana Gottlieb (.97), Paige Vukadinovich (.90), and Willer (.85) are all just shy of that mark.

The Jackets most recently beat the Bears 6-5 in walk off fashion during the 2024 season after Emma Minghini came home for the final run to come back from a 5-2 deficit after five complete innings.

Tech holds an overall 57-15 record including a 31-3 record at Mewborn Field.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Jackets hold a five game win streak against the Bears while at Mewborn Field, with their last loss at home being in the 2013 (10-9).

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s next home game against Mercer on March 25 at 6 p.m.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more ticket information, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.