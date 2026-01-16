Tech Opens Spring with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis will open the 2026 season with in-state rival Georgia at home on Saturday afternoon. This marks the first time the Jackets will face Georgia in the season opener since 2017.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Saturday January, 17

5 p.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

Match Notes

STORYLINES:

The Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis begins its 79th season of competition with in-state rival Georgia at home.

This marks the first meeting against Georgia in a season opener since 2017, only the second time in the Thorne era.

Last year’s squad finished 12-12 (5-8 ACC) and ranked 51st nationally. Christophe Clement was ranked 99th in singles, Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini ranked in the top-20 at 17th with Clement and Krish Arora at 78th.

The 2026 Tech roster consists of six returners (Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, Owen DeMuth, Elias Shokry) and two newcomers, junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

Tech will host 11 consecutive matches to begin the season, including four ranked teams from last season.

Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers will begin his first collegiate spring season as the No. 72 player in the nation.

Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne begins his 28th season at the helm, with assistant coach Kevin King entering his fifth season.

The Jackets collected 45 singles and 16 doubles victories through the fall campaign.

Tech will be tasked with seven ITA Preseason Top-25 foes, including reigning national champion #1 Wake Forest, reigning ACC champion #4 Stanford, #9 NC State, #15 California, #17 Duke, #22 Florida State, #25 Clemson.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

