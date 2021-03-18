Tech Opens NCAA Tournament Against Loyola Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Ending an 11-year hiatus from the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech plays its first-round game of the 2021 tournament at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon against Loyola Chicago at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The Yellow Jackets are a No. 9 seed in the field as an automatic qualifier after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship last weekend.

Georgia Tech update – The Yellow Jackets have won eight straight games since a Feb. 12 loss at Clemson, including victories over Miami and Florida State to win the ACC Tournament. Tech also earned its highest ACC regular season finish (fourth) since the 2004 national runner-up team also finished fourth, and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 34. Tech’s current surge began with a 71-65 home win over Pitt on Feb. 14 and included three road victories over Miami, No. 16 Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Loyola update – The No. 8-seeded Ramblers won the Missouri Valley Conference, defeating Southern Illinois, Indiana State and Drake, and have a six-game winning streak entering the NCAA Tournament. Loyola has actually won 17 of 18 games dating back to a Jan. 10 loss at Indiana State. The Ramblers’ only other losses occurred at Drake in overtime on Feb. 14, and to Wisconsin and Richmond in December.

Broadcast information – Live TV broadcast on TBS with live streaming on the March Madness app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. Westwood One will broadcast the game nationally.

TECH’S NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Georgia Tech has played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times in its history. Fifteen of those appearances have occurred from 1985 to the present, 10 under head coach Bobby Cremins and five under Paul Hewitt.

The Yellow Jackets’ last NCAA Tournament appearance was 2010 in the Midwest Regional, where the Yellow Jackets defeated Oklahoma State in the first round before losing to Ohio State in the round of 32.

Tech has a record of 23-16 in NCAA Tournament play, highlighted by its 2004 trip to the NCAA title game as well as a Final Four berth in 1990. The Yellow Jackets have reached the NCAA Sweet 16 seven times (1960, 1985, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1996, 2004).

The 2004 and 2005 appearances were Tech’s’ first back-to-back appearances since Bobby Cremins led the Institute to the Big Dance nine straight years from 1985-93.

Georgia Tech has won at least one game in 11 of its 16 previous NCAA Tournament appearances.