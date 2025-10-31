Tech Opens Home Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team opened its annual fall invite with five wins across singles and doubles play on Friday.

The Jackets went straight to work with Richard Biagiotti and Elias Shokry taking a commanding 8-3 doubles win over one of the Liberty tandems before underclassmen Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schoenmakers handled their match in 8-4 fashion over Yale’s pairing. Biagiotti joined Owen DeMuth for his second doubles match afterward before dropping in the match tiebreaker 8-7 (3).

Biagiotti shook off the second doubles match and performed brightly in his individual match as he blanked Liberty’s Ernst Gowus in the first frame before finishing the match with a 6-2 second set. Biagiotti won 12 of the 14 matches played to claim his fifth victory of the fall season.

Tech was faced with multiple three-set thrillers throughout the session as Schoenmakers and Vanderbilt’s Callum Markowitz exchanged 6-4 sets before the freshman pulled away in the third with a 6-3 win. Carlini dropped a tight first set before dishing out a 6-3 response and finishing the contest with a 6-4 final frame. Shokry and DeMuth each dropped their respective singles matches.

Georgia Tech will return for the second day of action tomorrow, beginning with a doubles round at 10 a.m. before moving into singles play at 11 a.m.

GT Fall Invite, Day 1 Doubles

Biagiotti/Shokry (GT) def. Gowus/Robinson (LIB) 8-3

Carlini/Schoenmakers (GT) def. Ji/Li (YALE) 8-4

Atlamis/Singh (GAST) def. Biagiotti/DeMuth (GT) 8-7 (3)

GT Fall Invite Day 1 Singles

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Ernst Gowus (LIB) 6-0, 6-2

Benjamin Sparks (LIB) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Arthur Attrill (GAST) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Callum Markowitz (VANDY) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes (MSST) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

