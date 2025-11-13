Tech Opens Home Diving Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team completed its first day of the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational.

Max Fowler kicked the day off with a strong six-dive performance, earning a combined score of 364.10 to place third in the opening round and clinched his spot in the finals. Elijah Klier rounded out a 318.40 to secure a spot in the consolation final.

Klier rose to the occasion in the consolation final and took the top spot with a 334.90. This marked his best points scoring performance of the season in the three-meter dive after his 330 point performance at Emory.

For the one-meter preliminaries, Elisabeth Rockefeller earned the tenth-highest spot at 246.00 to book her entry into the consolation final. She finished in eighth place to close out the day. Fowler finished eighth in the three-meter final following his six dives.

The invitational moves into the second day tomorrow with the women’s three-meter and men’s one-meter dives beginning at 11 a.m.

Full GT Results

Men’s 3-Meter Prelims

3. Max Fowler | 364.10

11. Elijah Klier | 318.40

Men’s 3-Meter Consolation Final

1. Elijah Klier | 334.90

Women’s 1-Meter Prelims

10. Elisabeth Rockefeller | 246.00

23. Kat Brooker | 211.65

24. Katie McKyton | 211.15

25. Ava Gilroy | 196.30

Women’s 1-Meter Consolation Final

8. Elisabeth Rockefeller | 222.90

Men’s 3-Meter Final

8. Max Fowler | 328.90

