Tech Opens Conference Play at Home Against Stanford

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball continues its homestand, opening ACC play against Stanford Feb. 28 – March 2 at Mewborn Field. The Jackets start conference play on a three-game win streak after sweeping Dayton in last Sunday’s double header and breezing through the midweek contest against Kennesaw State.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (11-7) vs. Stanford (12-2); Tech trails the overall series 1-2

Friday, February 28 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 1 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 2 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

For details on parking for the series against Stanford, head to ramblinwreck.com.

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Promotions

Tech softball not only opens conference play this weekend but also welcomes Jackets from the past back to Mewborn Field for Alumni Weekend, with a special alumni first pitch scheduled for Saturday. Stay after the game on Saturday to get post-game autographs with the Georgia Tech softball team in the home bullpen. Sunday is All Abilities Day at Mewborn Field. Stay after the game on Sunday, when the field will open up for kids to run the bases.

Storylines

Tech softball enters ACC play on a three-game win streak after beating Kennesaw State 7-2 on Tuesday night at Mewborn Field.

In Tuesday’s matchup, Kinsey Norton and Maddie Furniss split time in the circle but it was Furniss who would claim her first career win after recording a career-high two strikeouts across a career-high 5.0 innings pitched.

Norton also put on a solid display her 2.0 innings pitched featured five strikeouts against eight total batters faced.

Gracyn Tucker (4) and Grace Connelly (2) both slammed home runs in the second inning against the Owls, making them two of three Jackets with multiple home runs this season, with the third being Addison Leschber (2).

Leschber recorded her third multi-RBI game of the season, making her the fourth Jacket with at least three multi-RBI games this season. Her one walk and one hit in Tuesday’s contest also extend her reached base streak to eight games while Tucker’s home run extends her reached base to seven games.

Connelly’s two hits bring her to three multi-hit games this season, making her the fifth Jacket with three or more multi-hit games so far this season.

Leschber and Connelly both sit with a six-game hitting streak, the longest of the season for Leschber and the second longest for Connelly who was already on a seven-game hitting streak earlier this season.

Willer (.478) and Jayden Gailey (.436) lead the team offensively as both are batting over.400 while Gottlieb (.392) and Paige Vukadinovich (.375) are just shy of the mark.

Gottlieb leads the Jackets in not only runs scored (13) but also hits (20) and stolen bases (4) in her first year on The Flats. The transfer also has recorded the only grand slam of the season so far.

Tech continues to take advantage of runners on base, sporting a .518 batting average when successfully advancing runners. Four Jackets hold above .500 batting average with runners in scoring position (Willer, Patterson, Minghini, Gailey).

With bases loaded, the Jackets have a .429 batting average and are led by Tucker, Gottlieb, and Gailey all of which have a 1.000 batting average in a bases loaded situation.

Head coach Aileen Morales inches closer to her 200th win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader, entering the Stanford series with 198 wins.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Tickets for Tech’s 2025 softball season are available in a number of selections including the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets.

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!

Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.