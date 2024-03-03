Tech Opens ACC Tournament Against Pitt on Wednesday

THE FLATS – Coming off an overtime win at Miami to conclude regular season play, Georgia Tech women’s basketball earned the No. 10 seed in the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Yellow Jackets will open the tournament on Wednesday facing No. 15-seeded Pitt at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

BRACKET | TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | TICKETS

The ACC Tournament begins on Wednesday with first round action. Four games of second round action will be played on Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.

In regular season action, Georgia Tech defeated Pitt, 68-58, in the Petersen Events Center on Jan. 7. Kara Dunn scored a game-high 26 points, while Tonie Morgan added a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and Rusne Augustinaite added 14 points. Tech hit nine three-pointers paced by a trio from Augustinaite and went 11-for-13 at the free throw line.

The 47th annual ACC tournament will run March 6-10 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. All games leading up to the championship will be televised on ACC Network with the championship game on ESPN. ESPN announced today that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live for the first time from the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 10 prior to championship tipoff at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Championship are currently on sale at theacc.com/tickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.