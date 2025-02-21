Men's Hoops Pays Return Visit to Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech hits the road for the first time in two weeks, making a return visit to Boston College for a 2 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest Saturday at the Conte Forum. The Yellow Jackets won the first meeting between the teams, 85-64, on Jan. 4 in Atlanta.

Tech (13-13, 7-8 ACC) has won four of its last five games after sweeping both West Coast ACC teams last week at home, The Yellow Jackets downed Stanford, 60-52, and escaped with a 90-88 win in overtime over California. Tech also has defeated Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 OT) during this five-game stretch. The Clemson game has been the only road win this season for Tech, which is 1-8 away from home.

Boston College (11-15, 3-12 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 54-36 victory at home over Virginia Tech. It ended a skid that saw the Eagles lose a triple-overtime game at Syracuse and a double-OT game at home to Notre Dame. BC’s ACC wins have all come at home over Miami, Florida State and the Hokies.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 386 and the SiriusXM app.

THEY SAID IT

“George is a phenomenal passer. His vision is high-level and his passing is high-level. Ndongo is long, he’s athletic, he’s tough, he’s quick. That’s a pretty great tandem.” – Cal head coach Mark Madsen on Naithan George and Baye Ndongo