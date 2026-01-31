Tech Meets Georgia Southern on Sunday

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team returns to the court to face Georgia Southern on Sunday morning.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Sunday, February 1

10 a.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

STORYLINES:

The Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis begins its 79th season of competition. The Jackets opened the campaign with a home defeat to Georgia before victories over Liberty, 5-2, and a sweep over Wofford, 4-0.

Georgia Tech has defeated Georgia Southern in 16 consecutive matches.

Last year’s squad finished 12-12 (5-8 ACC) and ranked 51st nationally. Christophe Clement was ranked 99th in singles with two doubles pairings among the top 100.

The 2026 Tech roster consists of six returners (Bauer, Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, DeMuth, Shokry) and two newcomers, junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

Tech will host 10 consecutive matches to begin the season, including four ranked teams from last season.

Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers begins his first collegiate spring season as the No. 72 player in the nation.

Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne begins his 28th season at the helm, with assistant coach Kevin King entering his fifth season.

The Jackets collected 45 singles and 16 doubles victories through the fall campaign.

Tech will be tasked with seven ITA Preseason Top-25 foes, including reigning national champion #1 Wake Forest, reigning ACC champion #4 Stanford, #9 NC State, #15 California, #17 Duke, #22 Florida State, #25 Clemson.

Full Steam Ahead

