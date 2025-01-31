Tech Leaves Day One of Bob Pollock Invitational with Six Top-Ten Finishes

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track and field opened competition at the Bob Pollock Invitational, hosted by Clemson, and finished day one with six top-ten finishes and one podium finish.

In the field events, Tech recorded two top-ten finishes, with Jill Catton taking eighth out of 31 entries in the long jump (5.80m). In the men’s weight throw, Tahir Hines finished seventh with a personal best 18.88m.

Other field results include: Maggie Gizinski coming in 15th in the women’s weight throw with a personal best 11.65, Charlie Crowder finished 18th in the men’s long jump (6.00m) and Adaora Tagbo coming in 29th in the women’s long jump (5.06m)

Kennedy Myers started off the running action with an eighth-place finish in the 60m hurdles prelim (8.51) but did not start the semifinal event. George Benjamin came in 24th in the men’s 60 m hurdles prelim, advancing to the semi’s where he ran a 8.29, but missed the finals.

In the 60m prelim, Sheleah Harris came in ninth with a time of 7.44 and was joined in the semifinals by Sophia Richard, who finished 24th (7.64) in the prelim. Jade Ofofan just missed the cut for the semis, coming in 25th (7.65). Both Harris and Richard missed out on the finals.

Jean–Lou Pare recorded the first podium finish for Tech in Friday’s meet, clocking a 15:00.93 in the men’s 5000m, good for third place.

Seven Yellow Jackets entered the women’s mile, with Lottie Chappell leading the pack with a fourth-place finish (4:49.59), with Sarah Copeland adding a top-ten finish, coming in seventh (4:51.37). Additional finishers include: Bella Turner (18th – 5:02.69) – Macy Felton (19th 5:03.32) – Reagan Mahoney (24th – 5:07.50) – Stella Chambless (25th (5:09.58) and Hannah Schemmel (29th – 5:11.46)

In the men’s mile, Tech totaled four top-ten finishes, with Alexander Arrambide leading the way in fourth place with a personal best 4:04.64. Billy Carlton came in seventh (4:06.91), with Alex Thomas right behind in eighth place (4:09.23), while Chris Cherono closed out the top-ten, coming in 10th with a time of 4:14.08. Additionally, John Jessup was in 21st (4:27.17), with Trent Bell in 22nd (4:29.93).

The final individual running events for Tech was the 400m, where five from the women’s side entered and four on the men’s side raced.

Kimmi Woods was the top finisher for the Tech women, coming in 28th place with a time of 57.46. Sarah Noel was close behind in 30th (57.70), while Lena Cook finished 43rd (1:02.34), Ella Grace Malcolm finished 45th (1:02.60) and Aditi Sagi finished 46th (1:03.60).

On the men’s side, Caden Terrell led the way with a 13th-place finish (48.18), while Winston DeCuir III came in 18th place with a time of 48.54. Additionally, Weston Baptiste finished 27th (49.66) with Bradley Favors in 31st (50.69).

Tech will return to action Saturday for day two of the Bob Pollock Invitational. Action will start at 10 a.m. with the women’s high jump.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com