Tech Improves to No. 21 in Latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked No. 21 in the latest edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/TARAFLEX) Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, it was announced Monday. This poll marks the 92nd consecutive week Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked top-25 in the national polls, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason. It is the longest stretch of rankings in program history.

Tech moved to its 21st place ranking following a 2-1 week that saw the Jackets take on two ranked opponents and their first top-20 win of the season. The Jackets began the week with a 3-1 win over No. 17 Purdue before bringing home a win in reverse sweep fashion against Bowling Green. Larissa Mendes led Tech’s offense across three matches with 39 kills, averaging three kills per set. Mendes’ .315 attack percentage was bested by Bianca Garibaldi who posted a .474 attack percentage with 23 kills on 38 swings. Mendes posted one of the highest attack percentages in the ACC so far this season in Tech’s Wednesday win over No. 17 Purdue (.593). Sofia Velez is now ranked 31st nationally, second in the ACC, for digs per set (4.71). Her 49 digs last week keep her leading her at 113 this season.

The Jackets are set to take on both of their 2024 NCAA Tournament opponents, starting with a road match against First Round opponent Tennessee before concluding the week back home in O’Keefe Gymnasium hosting Road Two opponent No. 6 Wisconsin. The Friday match against the Badgers will be Tech’s highest ranked opponent so far this season and its highest ranked opponent since No. 1 Pittsburgh in the 2024 season.

