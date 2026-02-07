Tech Hosts Stanford for Play4Kay Game Sunday

Georgia Tech (10-14, 5-7 ACC) vs. Stanford (16-8, 5-6 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball hosts its annual Play4Kay game Sunday inside McCamish Pavilion, welcoming the Stanford Cardinal to Atlanta for the first time.

The Yellow Jackets conclude a three-game homestand Sunday after falling 63-56 to California Thursday night.

Jada Crawshaw and Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring with 14 points each while Brianna Turnage recorded her fifth-straight game with double-digit rebounds (13). It also marked Crawshaw’s third-straight game scoring in double figures.

Stanford enters the weekend after defeating Pitt on the road, 86-65. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for the Cardinal. Stanford is 7-4 away from home this season.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday marks just the second game between Tech and Stanford, with the first meeting coming in Palo Alto last season. The Cardinal won 87-82 on March 2, 2025.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Sunday is just the second matchup ever between the Yellow Jackets and Cardinal and the first inside McCamish Pavilion.

6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

18.7 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.7 points per game in conference play this season, second-best in the ACC.

29.5 – Georgia Tech averages 29.5 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 12th in the country.