Tech Hosts Miami and FSU in Home ACC Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team opens its home conference slate this weekend against Miami and Florida State.

#55 Georgia Tech vs. #66 Miami

Friday, March 13

5 p.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

#55 Georgia Tech vs. #53 Florida State

Sunday, March 15

12 p.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

STORYLINES:

The Jackets are 8-6 through two months of play, highlighted by ranked wins over Liberty and Samford during a 10-match homestand to open the season.

Tech dropped ranked matches at No. 15 Notre Dame, 4-0, and No. 42 Louisville, 4-3, last weekend. Georgia Tech opened ACC play against three top-20 opponents and will host its first conference matches this weekend against No. 66 Miami and No. 53 Florida State.

Christophe Clement leads the squad on Court 1 in singles and doubles play. The senior has 10 singles wins on the season and owns a 6-2 record this spring.

The underclassmen have impressed in their respective campaigns, freshman Hidde Schoenmakers has secured five singles wins on Courts 1 and 2 while sophomore Gianluca Carlini has claimed five singles wins on Courts 2 and 3.

Jonathan Irwanto leads the team with 15 total victories this season, including eight this spring. Elias Shokry and Richard Biagiotti hold a combined 14-6 singles record across the back courts.

Tech opened ACC play last season by winning three of its first four matches at home, claiming the doubles point in all three victories. The Jackets will face No. 49 Duke and No. 65 North Carolina on the road next weekend before finishing the regular season with a six-match homestand.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.