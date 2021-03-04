Tech Finishes Regular Season at Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Looking for its sixth straight win in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech concludes its 2020-21 regular season with an 8 p.m. contest Friday night against Wake Forest at the Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Georgia Tech update – The Yellow Jackets, winners of five straight games and 8-5 since its 17-day COVID pause, are alone in fifth place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 40. Tech’s current surge began with a 71-65 home win over Pitt on Feb. 14, and continued with a pair of big road wins at Miami (87-60) and No. 16 Virginia Tech (69-53) and home wins over Syracuse (84-77) and Duke (81-77).

Wake Forest update – The Demon Deacons have dropped their last six games, the closest of which was a 92-85 overtime defeat at Florida State on Feb. 13. The ensuing five losses have come by an average of 22.8 points. Wake’s last win came Feb. 10 at Boston College by a 69-65 score, and the Deacons also have beaten Pitt and Miami at home.

Broadcast information – Live TV broadcast on the ACC Network and live streaming on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 382 (internet 972) and the TuneIn app.