Tech Hosts Clemson for Senior Day

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will host Clemson in the final match of the regular season on Friday afternoon. Seniors Robert Bauer and Christophe Clement will be honored before the match for Senior Day.

#52 Georgia Tech vs. #30 Clemson

Friday, April 10

4 p.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

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The Jackets have compiled a 12-11 record with ranked wins over Miami, Duke, Liberty, Texas Tech, and Samford. Tech split last weekend with a complete 7-0 sweep over Boston College following a 4-2 loss to No. 31 SMU.

Georgia Tech holds an 11-6 record at home this season, including four wins over currently ranked opponents. The Jackets have won five of the last six meetings with Clemson, including a three-match home winning streak against the Tigers.

Clement leads the squad on Court 1 in both singles and doubles. The senior has totaled 10 singles wins this season, including six on Court 1. The underclassmen have impressed during the campaign, with freshman Hidde Schoenmakers securing nine singles wins on Courts 1-2 and sophomore Gianluca Carlini earning 10 singles wins on Courts 2-3.

Jonathan Irwanto and Richard Biagiotti lead the team with 19 singles wins each, while Elias Shokry and Biagiotti have combined for a 14-9 record across the back two courts. Schoenmakers and Carlini have each recorded five ACC singles wins, while Biagiotti has claimed four victories with Irwanto holding three.

The Jackets will begin its ACC Championship run in the first round on Wednesday, April 15, in Cary, North Carolina.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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