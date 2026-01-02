Tech Hosts Boston College in ACC Home Opener

GEORGIA TECH (9-5, 0-1 ACC) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE (7-6, 0-0 ACC)
- Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
- Promotions: Fight for Literacy Game – patrons that donate new or gently used books for children ages newborn to first grade will receive $10 off one ticket. This promotion is for walk-up sales only. For more information, please click here.
Georgia Tech men’s basketball seeks its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season on Saturday when it welcomes Boston College to open the ACC home slate. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles tipoff at 2 p.m. for Tech’s annual Fight for Literacy Game.
The Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways after dropping a hard-fought decision at No. 6/5 Duke, 85-79, to open league play on New Year’s Eve. Tech pressured Duke for the entire 40 minutes and held a six-point lead at one point. Redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored his 1,000th career point against the Blue Devils, coming on a three-pointer with 39 seconds left on the clock.
Boston College had an opening week bye in the league schedule and opens conference play against the Jackets on Saturday. The Eagles have won their last two outings, most recently a 72-64 decision against Le Moyne on Dec. 28. Donald Hand Jr. leads the Eagles, averaging 15.8 points per game and has started all 13 contests.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Boston College are meeting for the 35th time in program history on Saturday with the Yellow Jackets holding a 20-14 lead in the series. The Jackets have won six of the last eight meetings against the Eagles after splitting the regular season meetings last season. Tech holds a 9-3 advantage when competing at home in the all-time series, including a 5-2 mark inside McCamish Pavilion.
