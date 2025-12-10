Tech Hoops to Host Fight for Literacy Game Jan. 3

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball has earmarked its Atlantic Coast Conference home opener versus Boston College on Saturday, Jan. 3 as its Fight for Literacy game at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used books that are appropriate for children ages newborn to first grade. All books collected will be donated to the Alliance Theatre.
Fans that participate in the book drive will get $10 off one ticket for the 2 p.m. game. The discount applies only to one ticket per person (any price level) regardless of the number of books donated, and only for fans who walk up and purchase a ticket at the box office the day of the game. Donation bins will be located outside of the security checkpoint at each entrance to McCamish Pavilion.
College basketball programs across the country partner with Champions for Literacy each year by hosting a game to raise awareness for the cause of literacy and sponsor activities at that game to promote literacy in their communities.
The Fight for Literacy is Champions for Literacy’s national flagship initiative that brings the powerful platform of sports to the important cause of childhood literacy, primarily through teams, hosting Fight for Literacy games. Through the Fight for Literacy Games, awareness of the issue is brought locally and fans are given an opportunity to donate to support local work, ensuring our students are set up for success by providing resources directly into our community. By hosting a Fight for Literacy Game, we’re showing support for the work of the local organization fighting this crisis, raising awareness for the impact literacy has on children and calling our community to get involved.
Georgia Tech joined the initiative last season when it hosted Stanford in McCamish Pavilion in February.
HAYNES KING HONORED ON DEC. 16
Georgia Tech football’s Haynes King will receive his Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year trophies at Tuesday, Dec. 16 during Tech’s men’s basketball game vs. Marist. A representative from the ACC will be on hand to present King with his player-of-the-year trophies during a special halftime recognition. In honor of King’s jersey No. 10, all tickets in general seating areas for the game are available for just $10, and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Haynes King ACC Player of the Year poster. Don’t miss this special performance and purchase your tickets today!
TICKETS AND TICKET PACKAGES REMAIN ON SALE
Click here to purchase Georgia Tech men’s basketball tickets and packages
Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this season and have several options to see the 2025-26 Yellow Jackets. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season remain on sale to the general public. Prices start at $290 for the full slate of games. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
Fans that wish to attend multiple games, but do not wish to purchase a season ticket, can purchase a Flex Plan. The Flex Plan provides fans 10 tickets to use at any game, with a maximum of four allowed for North Carolina. Seat locations for Flex Plan games are based on availability. The Flex Plan starts at $250, up to a 25 percent savings off single-game rates.
Single-game tickets are also still available and can be purchased for as little as $15 in the upper level. Lower level seats start at $35.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Season tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.