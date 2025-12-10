Tech Hoops to Host Fight for Literacy Game Jan. 3

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball has earmarked its Atlantic Coast Conference home opener versus Boston College on Saturday, Jan. 3 as its Fight for Literacy game at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used books that are appropriate for children ages newborn to first grade. All books collected will be donated to the Alliance Theatre.

Fans that participate in the book drive will get $10 off one ticket for the 2 p.m. game. The discount applies only to one ticket per person (any price level) regardless of the number of books donated, and only for fans who walk up and purchase a ticket at the box office the day of the game. Donation bins will be located outside of the security checkpoint at each entrance to McCamish Pavilion.

College basketball programs across the country partner with Champions for Literacy each year by hosting a game to raise awareness for the cause of literacy and sponsor activities at that game to promote literacy in their communities.

The Fight for Literacy is Champions for Literacy’s national flagship initiative that brings the powerful platform of sports to the important cause of childhood literacy, primarily through teams, hosting Fight for Literacy games. Through the Fight for Literacy Games, awareness of the issue is brought locally and fans are given an opportunity to donate to support local work, ensuring our students are set up for success by providing resources directly into our community. By hosting a Fight for Literacy Game, we’re showing support for the work of the local organization fighting this crisis, raising awareness for the impact literacy has on children and calling our community to get involved.

Georgia Tech joined the initiative last season when it hosted Stanford in McCamish Pavilion in February.