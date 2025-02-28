Tech Hoops Returns Home to Face NC State

PARKING NOTICE FOR FANS An exciting day is on tap for The Flats on Saturday, March 1, as Georgia Tech hosts men’s basketball versus NC State (3 p.m.), baseball versus Western Michigan (2 p.m.), softball versus Stanford (3 p.m.) and the 2025 Atlanta Lacrosse Invitational at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (all day – featuring Maryland vs. Notre Dame at 1 p.m.). Parking information for all events (click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map): Standard men’s basketball parking regulations and availability will be in effect for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game. All season parking passes will be honored. Click HERE to purchase men’s basketball parking.

THE FLATS – Coming down the stretch run of the Atlantic Coast Conference season, Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta for its final homestand, beginning with a 3 p.m. contest Saturday against NC State at McCamish Pavilion. Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) captured a 73-67 win Tuesday at Pittsburgh to earn a split of its two-game road trip, and comes back home having won five of its last seven games. The Yellow Jackets have won their last four ACC home games, including a 60-52 win over Stanford and a 90-88 overtime win against Stanford in mid-February, a 77-70 win over No. 21 Louisville to open the month, and a 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 22. Tech also has won twice on the road (Pitt and its 3-OT win at Clemson) during February. NC State (11-17, 4-13 ACC) lost nine-straight games between Jan. 11 and Feb. 12, but has rebounded to split its last four, including a 70-62 win over Boston College and an 85-73 win over Wake Forest, both at home. The Wolfpack come to Atlanta on the heels of a 74-60 loss Wednesday to Syracuse on the road, where they are 0-9 this season. Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 84 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF Tech is 12-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 6-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.

Tech has won 4-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.

Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest next Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.

Tech’s win over Pitt coupled with Virginia Tech’s loss to Louisville Tuesday night and Florida State’s loss to North Carolina Monday leaves the Yellow Jackets alone in 8th place in the ACC standings heading into this weekend’s games. Tech remains in position for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if the tournament were to begin today.

Tech has not had an overall won-loss record above .500 at this point in the season since the 2020-21 season, nor an ACC record at or above .500 since then.

The Jackets have exceeded their ACC win total from 2023-24 and have their most conference wins since 2020-21, when they went 11-6 and won the ACC Championship.

Tech is the only ACC team to defeat both Clemson and Louisville, the teams tied for 2nd place in the standings, this season. The Jackets stopped a 10-game winning streak by Louisville, which has gone on to win 6-straight since, and stopped a 6-game win streak by Clemson, which responded by defeating Duke and North Carolina and has won 5-straight since.

Nine of Tech’s 17 ACC games this season have been decided by single digits, including 7 of the last 8 (71-64 win over Virginia Tech, 71-68 loss at Notre Dame, 77-70 win over Louisville, 89-86 win over Clemson, 60-52 win over Stanford, 90-88 win over Cal, 73-67 at Pittsburgh).

Tech’s last 5 wins have come by a total of 23 points, the 2 losses by a total of 29 points.

Tech has played with just 8 scholarship players over its last 5 games, continuing to compete without forwards Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (out last 22 games with a foot injury) and Luke O’Brien (out last 17 games with a toe injury) and guard Javian McCollum (out last 5 games with a head injury). The Jackets are 3-2 in those 5 games. SERIES NOTES VS. NC STATE NC State has won the last four games in the series, winning the teams’ only regular-season meeting in 2023-24 (82-76 in Raleigh), sweeping the regular-season series from Tech in 2022-23 and winning the final meeting of 2021-22. Tech won four straight games prior to that.

NC State has a 61-44 lead in the overall series which dates back to 1925. Georgia Tech had won four straight meetings and five of six prior to the Wolfpack’s current four-game winning streak. The teams did not play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID issues.

Tech is 24-20 against the Wolfpack in Atlanta, including one home-court meeting that was played at the Omni in 1986 and one at Philips Arena in 2012. NC State is 5-2 against the Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion.

Since it joined the ACC, Tech is 36-47 against NC State, including regular-season and tournament.

Tech is 4-4 vs. NC State coach Kevin Keatts, and 0-1 vs. the Wolfpack under Damon Stoudamire.

TECH BYTES In Tech’s last 7 games, Tech’s sophomore duo of Naithan George and Baye Ndongo have accounted for nearly half of the Yellow Jackets’ points (250 of 504), and they have scored 91 of Tech’s 181 field goals and 45 of its 90 free throws.

and have accounted for nearly half of the Yellow Jackets’ points (250 of 504), and they have scored 91 of Tech’s 181 field goals and 45 of its 90 free throws. Tech has attempted 66 more free throws than its opponents in ACC play (+3.9 per game). The Yellow Jackets have not finished a season with more free throw attempts than their opponents since the 2016-17 season, and only once since 2000.

Tech is No. 2 in the ACC in limiting league opponents’ trips to the free throw line, holding them to a 24.7% rate of FTA to FGA. Tech has committed 19 fewer fouls than its opponents over its last 7 games.

Tech has utilized 9 different starting lineups through 28 games this season, all because of injury. Twelve different players have started a game for Tech this season, 11 different players have started an ACC game.

Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season. No one else has started more than 20, and only one ( Lance Terry ) has started more than 11.

and are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season. No one else has started more than 20, and only one ( ) has started more than 11. Five Yellow Jackets have averages in double-digits for ACC games – Naithan George (14.8), Lance Terry (14.3), Duncan Powell (14.1), Baye Ndongo (13.2) and Javian McCollum (12.9). All five players are averaging in double figures for the full season as well, something that hasn’t happened for the Yellow Jackets since 1991-92 and only three times in program history.

(14.8), (14.3), (14.1), (13.2) and (12.9). All five players are averaging in double figures for the full season as well, something that hasn’t happened for the Yellow Jackets since 1991-92 and only three times in program history. Tech has exceeded 1 point per possession in 8 of its last 10 games and is 6-4 in those games. The Jackets have limited their opponents to less than 1 point per possession only 3 times in that stretch, winning all 3 (Virginia Tech, Louisville, Stanford).

Duncan Powell averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last 10 games, scoring double digits 9 of them and 20 or more in 3 games. The Sacramento State transfer hit 44.2% (53-of-120) from the floor, 39.3% (24-of-61) from three-point range and 75.5% (37-of-49) from the foul line in that stretch.

averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last 10 games, scoring double digits 9 of them and 20 or more in 3 games. The Sacramento State transfer hit 44.2% (53-of-120) from the floor, 39.3% (24-of-61) from three-point range and 75.5% (37-of-49) from the foul line in that stretch. Lance Terry logged his first complete game of the season, never leaving the court at Pittsburgh. He logged six 40-minute games during the 2022-23 season.

logged his first complete game of the season, never leaving the court at Pittsburgh. He logged six 40-minute games during the 2022-23 season. Over Tech’s last 11 games (beginning with Clemson on Jan. 14), Baye Ndongo has averaged 14.1 points (10 double-digit games) and 11.8 rebounds (8 double-digit games). He has shot 52.6% percent from the floor, while recording 18 assists, team-high 15 blocked shots and a team-high 16 steals.

has averaged 14.1 points (10 double-digit games) and 11.8 rebounds (8 double-digit games). He has shot 52.6% percent from the floor, while recording 18 assists, team-high 15 blocked shots and a team-high 16 steals. Ndongo could become only the second Tech player, since blocked shots and steals began to be tracked as official statistics in 1976-77, to lead the Yellow Jackets in both categories. The sophomore leads Tech in blocked shots (27) and is second to Lance Terry in steals (29 to Terry’s 31). Ndongo does, however, lead the Jackets in both categories in ACC games (20 each).

could become only the second Tech player, since blocked shots and steals began to be tracked as official statistics in 1976-77, to lead the Yellow Jackets in both categories. The sophomore leads Tech in blocked shots (27) and is second to Lance Terry in steals (29 to Terry’s 31). Ndongo does, however, lead the Jackets in both categories in ACC games (20 each). Naithan George bounced back from a 9-point effort at Boston College to score 16 at Pitt, giving him 14 double-figure scoring games in his last 15.

bounced back from a 9-point effort at Boston College to score 16 at Pitt, giving him 14 double-figure scoring games in his last 15. Across his last 6 games, which includes 4 straight 20-point efforts against Clemson, Virginia, Stanford and California, George has averaged 18.1 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 boards.

has averaged 18.1 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 boards. George as either scored or assisted on HALF (91 of 181) of Tech’s field goals over the Yellow Jackets’ last 7 games (5-2 record). His 46 field goals and 45 assists both lead the team, and he also has the most free throws made and attempted (25-of-29) over that period.

