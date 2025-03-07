Tech Hoops Finishes Regular Season at Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Having locked down a first-round bye in next week’s Atlanta Coast Conference Tournament, Georgia Tech looks to continue building momentum Saturday at 2:15 p.m. with its final regular-season game against Wake Forest at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) is on a three-game winning streak, finishing its home schedule with decisive wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) to clinch a top-8 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of their last nine games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month. Tech is looking to notch its third ACC road win Saturday, and also can improve its tournament seed by beating the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC), in sixth place in the ACC, also can improve its tournament seed with a win Saturday. The Demon Deacons have dropped four of their last six games, including a 93-70 loss at Duke Monday. Two of the losses came to Florida State and Virginia at home, where Wake is 6-3 in ACC games this season, but Wake also won at SMU, which is one game ahead of them in the ACC standings.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on The CW Network, available in Atlanta on Peachtree TV. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 383 and the SiriusXM app.