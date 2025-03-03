Tech Hoops Closes Home Slate with Miami

THE FLATS – Looking to lock down a first-round bye in next week’s Atlanta Coast Conference Tournament, Georgia Tech concludes its home schedule Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. game vs. Miami at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) has won six of its last eight games since the start of February after cruising past NC State, 87-62, Saturday at home and splitting two games on its last road trip with a 73-67 win at Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets have won their last five ACC home games, including a 60-52 win over Stanford and a 90-88 overtime win against California in mid-February, a 77-70 win over No. 21 Louisville to open the month, and a 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 22. Tech also has won twice on the road (Pitt and its 3-OT win at Clemson) during February.

Miami (6-23, 2-16 ACC) has dropped five games in a row after its 92-73 defeat Saturday at North Carolina. The Hurricanes last won Feb. 11, with a 93-84 win over Syracuse, and also defeated Notre Dame at home, 63-57 on Feb. 1. Miami is 0-9 in true road games, and 0-13 away from their home court.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 84 and the SiriusXM app.