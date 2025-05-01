Tech Heads to North Florida for Final Regular Season Meet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field hits the road this weekend for the final time in the regular season, heading to Jacksonville, Fla., for the East Coast Relays, hosted by North Florida.

The two-day meet will begin Friday, May 2 and will wrap up on Saturday, May 3. The meet will not be streamed, but live results will be available.

Action for the Yellow Jackets will begin on Friday at 3 p.m., with Omar Arnaout in action in the high jump. Running events will start with Sarah Noel and Winston DeCuir in the 400m hurdles at 6 p.m.

Ten Yellow Jackets from the women’s squad head to the meet, while six from the men’s team will compete. Tech will focus on field events and sprints this weekend, as no distance runners will make the trip.

Tech is coming off a split squad weekend, where the distance squad was in action at the Penn Relays, while other Yellow Jackets competed at the Tiger Track Classic.

After the two-day meet in Jacksonville, Tech will turn its attention to the postseason, with ACC Outdoor Championships set for May 15-17 in Winston Salem.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com