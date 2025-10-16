Tech Heads to North Carolina to Battle Wake Forest and NC State

THE FLATS –

Georgia Tech volleyball (7-8, 2-4 ACC) will pack the buses to head to North Carolina for a pair of ACC matches starting with Wake Forest (8-9, 2-4 ACC) on Friday night and finishing with NC State (9-7, 2-4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 1-1 week which included a 3-1 win over Duke before falling 3-1 to No. 23 North Carolina.

Freshman Anna Fiedorowicz has been an unstoppable force on Tech’s offense as she’s recorded double-digit kills in each of the last five matches.

Against Duke, she not only marked a career high 17 kills, but also tied her career high of 19.5 points and recorded a career high 35 attacks for the third straight match after posting identical numbers last week against both No. 4 Pitt and No. 10 SMU.

The freshman’s career-high kills against the Blue Devils were bested only by fellow freshman Mimi Mambu who also posted a career-high kills (20).

Bianca Garibaldi stands as one of Tech’s top defensive assets, leading the team with 69 total blocks, four of which were solo blocks. Of her 69 blocks, 36 of them came against ACC opponents including a career high 10 blocks against No. 11 SMU a few weeks ago.

nationally with 1.30 blocks per set. Offensively, Garibaldi also finds herself ranked seventh in the ACC for overall hitting percentage (.370).

Junior Heloise Soares has been nothing short of a reliable piece to the Yellow Jacket team across the board. She reached her 15 th consecutive match of the season with 17+ assists and averages 8.34 assists per set, good for an eighth-place conference ranking.

Sofia Velez most recently recorded her 11th game of the season with double digit digs with 14 digs against No. 23 North Carolina, bringing her to 116 games recording 10+ digs out of 125 total collegiate games.

This week will mark the first since early September that the Jackets will not play at least one ranked opponent.

Georgia tech sits with one of the toughest scheduled in the nation (seventh) and the third toughest schedule for an ACC team behind No. 6 Pitt and No. 8 SMU. Despite dropping from the rankings earlier this season, the Yellow Jackets continue to receive votes.

Series Notes

Tech leads in the overall series against Wake Forest, 41-12, and leads 131-61 in sets won.

The Jackets’ own the last seven wins in the series and haven’t dropped more than one set to the Demon Deacons since 2018.

Georgia Tech leads in the overall series against NC State, 50-20, and leads 162-87 in sets won.

The Jackets enter the Sunday match on an eight-match win streak against the Wolf Pack, with their last loss being back in 2017.

Full Steam Ahead

