Tech Heads to Florida for Matches at Miami and FSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for another pair of weekend ACC matches, this time traveling down to the Sunshine State for matches at Miami (March 21) and Florida State (March 23).

Both matches will be streamed and have live stats.

No. 38 Georgia Tech (12-4, 5-1) at No. 34 Miami (9-6, 2-4)

Friday, March 21 | 12 p.m. | Miami, Fla.

No. 38 Georgia Tech (12-4, 5-1) at No. 37 Florida State (10-7, 2-4)

Sunday, March 23 | 12 p.m. | Tallahassee, Fla.

Tech is coming off a split weekend on The Flats, falling to No. 11 Duke 4-1 on Friday night, before getting back in the win column on Sunday with a 4-0 defeat of No. 53 North Carolina.

Gianluca Carlini was Tech’s lone win in Friday’s matchup against the Blue Devils, with the freshman getting a 6-3, 6-0 win over Duke’s Alexander Visser. The freshman from Grosseto, Italy now holds an 11-4 record in dual matches.

In Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Tar Heels, Tech claimed the doubles point with wins from Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini and Robert Bauer/Gabriele Brancatelli to take a 1-0 lead. In singles play, the Yellow Jackets used wins from Bonetto, Carlini and Christophe Clement to secure the win.

Tech now sits at No. 38 in the latest ITA poll, with Bonetto coming in at 109 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Carlini coming in at No. 20, while Krish Arora and Clement are ranked No. 59.

Tech is set for two ranked matchups this weekend, with Miami coming in at No. 34, while Florida State is ranked No. 37. Miami has the No. 41 ranked singles player in Martin Katz, while Florida State has Corey Craig at No. 14 and Jamie Connel at No. 40.

