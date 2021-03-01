Tech-GSU Game Moved to Wednesday for Rain

Full Schedule | Attendance/Safety Policies

THE FLATS – Due to rain forecasted for Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Tech baseball’s midweek game against Georgia State has been moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets (6-1) will play crosstown foe Georgia State (3-6) for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 season was cut short.

The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Any further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

