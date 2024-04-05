Tech Football Adds Mogridge, Salem to Staff

THE FLATS – College football coaching veterans Allen Mogridge and Tim Salem have officially joined Georgia Tech football’s staff as senior football advisors, head coach Brent Key announced on Friday. “We’re very fortunate to add Allen and Tim to our staff,” Key said. “The experience and knowledge that they bring will make a huge impact on every area of our program, including teaching, game-planning and recruiting. I couldn’t be more excited to have them aboard and for our players and coaches to benefit from their presence.”

Mogridge, a 23-year collegiate coaching veteran, joins Tech’s staff and reunites with Key after most recently spending the 2023 season as the offensive line coach at East Carolina. Before his lone season at ECU, Mogridge spent six seasons as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at USF (2020-22) and FIU (2017-19). His extensive resume also includes a season as offensive line coach at Georgia Southern (2016), three total seasons at UCF (2012 – special teams/tight ends coach, 2014 – tight ends/H-backs coach, 2015 – offensive line coach), a season as offensive line coach at Temple (2013), three seasons as special teams/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina (2009-11), five seasons as running backs/offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Buffalo (2004-08) and a season as defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Carolina (2003). He began his coaching career with two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Buffalo (2001-02). Mogridge and Key worked alongside each other during Mogridge’s three seasons at UCF (2012, 2014-15), which included Mogridge serving as tight ends/H-backs coach, then offensive line coach, while Key was the Knights’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Mogridge has helped lead his teams to 13 bowl appearances as a player and coach, including two in his three seasons with Key at UCF, three-straight in his three seasons as assistant head coach at FIU and three-straight in his three seasons as an assistant coach at UNC. He also helped UCF to the 2014 American Athletic Conference championship and the 2012 Conference USA East Division title. A four-year letterwinner at North Carolina (1996-99), Mogridge played four different positions – tight end, fullback, offensive tackle and defensive end – and won three bowl games in his four seasons with the Tar Heels. He graduated from UNC in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history. Mogridge and his wife, Jennifer, have three daughters – Liv (a junior volleyball student-athlete at Georgia Tech), Izzy and Lola.