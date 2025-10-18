Tech Finishes Sixth in The Dual Meet Tournament

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team concluded its run in The Dual Meet Tournament following a defeat to #24/24 Minnesota 445-345 in the fifth-place meet.

The Jackets began the day with a great start in the 400-yard freestyle relays. Sophomores Giovana Reis and Nina Stanisavljević led the opening two legs before Anna Hadjiloizou and Jillian Ferrari sealed the win. The upperclassmen squad of Robin Yeboah, Vitor Sega, Ricky Balduccini, and Joao Caballero powered through to a 2:53.52 time to win the race and finish four seconds clear of the Gopher A team.

Tobin Uhl secured consecutive wins in the 200-yard breaststroke, following up his win in the Army matchup with the top time in today’s race. GT swept the 100-yard freestyle events as Reis edged ahead of the pack with a 49.07 swim before Balduccini backed up yesterday’s performance with a 43.01 time to win the event. Balduccini finished 1.66 seconds clear of the second-placed Sega.

Divers Max Fowler and Elijah Klier swept the men’s three-meter dive with the top scores, Fowler scored a 203.00 for the highest mark of the weekend. Fowler also took the top spot of the one-meter dive, locking up his third sweep of the weekend and remains unbeaten through the early portion of the season.

Yeboah bolted through the 50-yard freestyle event with a 19.70 time for his second win in the event this season. The men’s medley squad of Balduccini, Julia Killius, Stephen Jones, and Yeboah shut the meet down with a 1:27.03 time to finish ahead of Minnesota’s lead team.

The Jackets claimed 29 total event wins across two days including nine event wins in diving. 11 different swimmers won races with Reis, Balduccini, and Uhl each recording multiple race wins. Fowler earned six diving wins with Elisabeth Rockefeller claiming three.

Georgia Tech will stay home for its annual Alumni Meet next Saturday at 8 a.m. Admission is free for all patrons throughout the morning.

Full Tech Winners’ List

#24/24 Minnesota 445-345 Georgia Tech

400Y Freestyle Relay

W: GT – A (3:16.02)

M: GT – A (2:53.52)

200Y Breaststroke

M: Tobin Uhl (1:58.31)

100Y Freestyle

W: Giovana Reis (49.07)

M: Ricky Balduccini (43.01)

3M Diving

M: Max Fowler (203.00)

50Y Freestyle

M: Robin Yeboah (19.70)

1M Diving

M: Max Fowler (194.30)

200Y Medley Relay

M: GT – A (1:27.03)

