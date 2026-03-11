Tech Finishes Run at NCAA Zone Diving Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team concluded competition at the 2026 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on Wednesday afternoon.

The final event of the week showcased the men’s platform final with the top-eight finalists securing spots at the 2026 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. Elijah Klier was the final Yellow Jacket eyeing qualification.

He began with a huge 72.00-point score on his inward three-and-a-half somersault tuck dive in his first attempt to lead the pack. Klier entered the challenging portion of his session and secured solid numbers through four attempts. His final two dives scored 69.30 and 68.45 to ensure his place in the finals at 353.95.

Klier set the standard on the first dive again, registering a 78.40 on the same dive he nailed in prelims. He scored solid 50-point dives the remainder of the session and finished at 351.15 for a total score of 705.10 to place 12th overall.

Both sessions were his highest marks in a championship format since 2023 in his first NCAA Championship qualification at 703.55. Today’s performance was his highest score at NCAA Zones in his collegiate career.

Max Fowler will represent Georgia Tech in its home NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center. The women’s championship will run from March 18-21 with the men’s edition from March 25-28. Tickets for both championships are available here.

