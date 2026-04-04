Tech Finishes Out Pepsi Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the final day of the Pepsi Florida Relays on Saturday afternoon.

Lottie Chappell set a personal best in the 800m with a 2:06.65 to place 25th overall in the highly-competitive field. She finished within 0.22 seconds of a top-five program time and led Tech with senior Gracie Marston running a 2:09.76 while Stella Chambless also set her PB at 2:12.40.

In the sand pit, Adaora Tagbo stomped out three 12.00m+ triple jumps, her longest mark coming in at 12.45m. She qualified for the final three attempts of the session and placed ninth. Tagbo has recorded 12.45m as her highest mark in back-to-back weekends.

Kennedy Myers clocked out at 13.83 in the 100m hurdles prelims to place third in her heat while Jade Ofotan came across the line at 11.60 in the 100m dash.

John Jessup set his personal best in the 800m at 1:51.36.

Georgia Tech will compete in the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee, and the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia, next weekend from April 10-11.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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