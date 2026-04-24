15 Tech Indoor Track & Field Athletes Named to All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams had 15 total athletes named to the 2025-26 All-ACC Indoor Academic Team as announced on Friday.

Men’s Team

Billy Carlton (Mechanical Engineering)

Matt Castronuovo (Biomedical Engineering)

Tahir Hines (Business Administration)

John Jessup (Business Administration)

Aaron Jones (Business Administration)

Kamren Kennedy (Literature, Media & Communications)

Sidney McReynolds (Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering)

Taylor Wade (Mechanical Engineering)

Women’s Team

McKenzie Blackledge (Business Administration)

Stella Chambless (Biology)

Lottie Chappell (Business Administration)

Gracie Marston (Mechanical Engineering)

Sophia Richard (Public Policy)

Claire Shelton (Business Administration)

Aseye Srigboh (Business Administration)

The criteria for eligibility on the academic team included enrollment at the institution for one academic year, earning a 3.00 GPA or higher, cumulative and in the most recent two terms, along with participation in the ACC or NCAA Indoor Championships.

Eight of the 15 athletes raced for the Georgia Tech relay teams at the ACC Indoor Championships, the women’s distance medley relay squad with Lottie Chappell, Gracie Marston, and Claire Shelton helped set the third fastest time in program history at 11:19.08.

Six of the honored athletes set top-five program marks during the indoor season including the second-longest weight throw in program history by Tahir Hines at 19.80m. Shelton ran the second-fastest program indoor mile at 4:40.50 while Chappell was less than two seconds off for the third-fastest program time at 4:42.18.

Marston ran the fourth-fastest 800m program time with Chappell cracking the top-five in fifth. Billy Carlton ran the program’s best indoor mile in a decade to seal fifth on the all-time Tech leaderboard with Taylor Wade securing the fifth-fastest indoor 3000m mark.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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