Tech Finishes Final Day in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded the final day of competition at the 2026 Vanderbilt Invitational.

Junior Kendall Ward was explosive from the jump. Clearing her first high-jump efforts at 1.63m and 1.68m with ease to secure a second-place finish in the event. The jumper competed in her first event of the indoor season.

Winston DeCuir III raced out to finish nearly a second clear of the field in his heat. He was the winner of Heat 3 in the men’s 400m event and claimed second overall at 47.83.

Adaora Tagbo enjoyed a strong day in the triple jump following her fourth-place effort. She recorded back-to-back 12.35m+ jumps on her second and third turns, her best attempt coming at 12.37m. Jade Ofotan qualified for the women’s 60m final following two preliminary rounds throughout the afternoon, placing fifth overall at 7.63.

Claire Shelton and Lottie Chappell each took heat victories and placed sixth overall. Shelton turned in a 4:48.15 mile time in her first collegiate track event while Chappell put down a 2:11.17 in the women’s 800m. Taylor Wade recorded a 4:08.06 mile time to lead the Jackets, over 9.5 seconds clear of his previous best mark to finish eighth overall.Georgia Tech returns to Clemson for the first time in 2026 with the Orange & Purple Invitational from January 23-24.

