Tech Finishes Day One at Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech track and field opened action at the Florida Relays on Friday, totaling three podium finishes.

Competition in Gainesville started with the men’s hammer, where freshman Tahir Hines finished 19th with a distance of 58.39m.

In the high jump, Kendall Ward recorded her third podium of the outdoor season, taking third with a mark of 1.76m. Carla du Plessis was close behind in fifth place, clearing 1.72m.

Running events started with the 1500m, where Stella Chambless was Tech’s highest finisher for the women, coming in 20th with a time of 4:44.76. She was followed by Macy Felton in 30th (4:52.51) and Sophie Boice in 33rd (4:58.21). On the men’s side, Alex Arrambide claimed a podium finish, finishing second with a time of 3:46.61. Chris Cherono took sixth (3:47.87), while John Jessup finished 21st (4:00.04).

In the 4×400 relay prelims, the team of Sarah Noel, Kimmi Woods, Jillian Catton and Gracie Marston ran a 3:45.23 for 17th place. The men’s relay team took 14th, with the group of Caden Terrell, Weston Baptiste, Winston DeCuir and Bradley Favors running a 3:10.23.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Ashley Sechrest came in sixth (11:23.20), while on the men’s side, Matt Castronuovo took third place (9:04.74), with Richard Planck in eighth (9:34.51).

Action concluded with the 5000m, where Ava Coffey led Tech in 15th place with a time of 18:07.09. She was followed by Ella Bailey in 21st (18:34.36). In the men’s 5000m, Taylor Wade took fourth (14:35.67), with Joey Sandel in sixth (14:50.29) and Jean–Lou Pare in 11th (14:57.93).

Tech will be back in action on Saturday for day of the Florida Relays, with action starting at 8 a.m. with the discus.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com