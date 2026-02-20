Tech Fends Off Jacksonville State

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team fended off the late charge from Jacksonville State to win 4-3 on Friday evening.

After Jacksonville State won the opening point in doubles, Courts 3-6 were rolling early for the Jackets as Richard Biagiotti blanked his Court 5 opponent 6-0 while Jonathan Irwanto dealt a 6-1 first frame on Court 3.

Biagiotti wasted no time after the first set and finished his match under the hour mark to win 6-0, 6-1. The junior won twice as many points as his opponent with eight winners and six break points to level the team match at 1-1. GT won four of the opening six sets and was looking to close quickly to turn the match around.

Elias Shokry played a measured match on Court 5, winning all of his service games and capitalizing on three break point opportunities to win 6-4, 6-2. Shokry sealed his sixth singles win of the spring and gave Tech the lead at 2-1.

Court 1 held a massive first-set tiebreaker as Christophe Clement emerged on top after a 12-10 tiebreaker. He continued to work through his match before sealing another straight-sets victory at 7-6 (10), 6-4. Clement is still unbeaten in singles play this spring with all wins coming on Court 1.

The Gamecocks responded as Alin Fatu defeated Owen DeMuth in straight sets on Court 6 while David Krasner won on Court 2 in three sets to level the match back at 3-3. The attention gifted towards the third set of Court 3.

After Irwanto’s dominant first set, Aman Dihaya fought back with a 6-3 second frame and was trading games with Irwanto in the third. Irwanto won a huge break to tie the set at 5-5 and took the go-ahead service game at 6-5. On match point, the two traded shots before Dihaya’s shots went long, sealing the win for the Jackets.

Irwanto has clinched the match point on multiple occasions in his first spring with Tech as the Jackets recorded their fourth consecutive victory and moved to 7-2 on the season.

Georgia Tech will close out its 10-match homestand with the first-ever meeting with Big 12 side Texas Tech. The match will be played on Sunday at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all matches at the Byers Tennis Complex.

#57 Georgia Tech 4, Jacksonville State 3

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Charlie Penman (JSU) 7-6 (10), 6-4 David Krasner (JSU) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Aman Dihaya (JSU) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 Elias Shokry (GT) def. Timo de Visser (JSU) 6-0, 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Marko Milosavljevic (JSU) 6-0, 6-1 Alin Fatu (JSU) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles:

Lucius Soller/Zach Murphy (JSU) def. Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti(GT) 6-3 Gianluca Carlini/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. Aman Dahiya/Timo de Visser (JSU) 3-5, unfinished David Krasner/Marko Milosavljevic (JSU) def. Owen DeMuth/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-2

Georgia Tech (7-2) | Jacksonville State (4-1)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (5, 4, 1, 6, 2, 3)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.