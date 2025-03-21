Tech Falls to Richmond in NCAA Tournament, 74-49

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball concluded a storied 2024-25 season in the NCAA Tournament first round, dropping a 74-49 decision to 8th-seeded Richmond. The Yellow Jackets, seeded ninth, finished the season with a 22-11 overall record, marking the third 20-win campaign under head coach Nell Fortner.

Georgia Tech struggled from the floor from the start and shot just 31.7 percent (20-63) for the game, while Richmond hit 50.0 percent (30-60), including nine three-pointers. Tonie Morgan led the Jackets offensively with 12 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Kayla Blackshear contributed a team-high nine rebounds, while adding six points.

Richmond was led by Maggie Doogan with 30 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. The Spiders dished out 19 assists and scored 38 points in the paint.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the early going, but Richmond used a 17-2 run in the first quarter to break open a 19-7 lead at the end of the opening 10 minutes. Richmond continued to extend its lead in the second period before Morgan sparked a 10-2 run over the final four-and-a-half minutes of the half to setup a 35-23 Richmond lead at intermission. Georgia Tech came within 12 points, 42-30, early in the third period, but Richmond continued its hot shooting to take the win.

Georgia Tech opened the 2024-25 season with the best start in program history at 15-0, defeated three top-25 opponents over the course of the season and secured its 12th NCAA Tournament berth. Junior Kara Dunn was named all-ACC first team, while Morgan was selected to the all-ACC second team. Freshman Dani Carnegie, who hit a pair of three-pointers in her first NCAA Tournament appearance, became the third Yellow Jacket, and first freshman, to earn ACC Sixth Player of the Year, while securing a spot on the ACC all-freshman team.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.