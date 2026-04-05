Tech Falls to No. 5 North Carolina Sunday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis was dealt a setback Sunday on the road against No. 5 North Carolina, 4-0.

The Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) lost the doubles point to the Tar Heels (21-2, 9-1 ACC) following decisions on courts one and two. In singles action, the 5th-ranked UNC squad managed to grab three victories on courts one, five and six to collect the win.

Doubles

No. 3 Reese Brantmeier/Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3 Maddy Zampardo/Susanna Maltby (UNC) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-4 Anna Frey/Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-3

Order of finish: 2,1,3

Singles

No. 2 Reese Brantmeier (UNC) def. No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-1 Taly Licht (GT) vs. No 8 Oby Kajuru (UNC) 4-6, 4-2, unfinished Given Roach (GT) vs. No. 27 Tatum Evans (UNC) 3-6, 2-2, unfinished Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. No. 108 Alanis Hamilton (UNC) 1-6, 5-4, unfinished Maddy Zampardo (UNC) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-1, 6-1 Thea Rabman (UNC) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-1, 6-1

Order of finish: 6,1,5

The Yellow Jackets conclude the spring 2026 regular season with a final pair of weekend matches beginning Friday, April 10 at Syracuse. Tech’s final regular season contest is set for Sunday, April 12 at Boston College.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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