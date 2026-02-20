Tech Falls to No. 18 Stanford Friday

STANFORD, Calif. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis fell to No. 18 Stanford on the road in its first ACC match of the spring Friday afternoon, 4-0.

Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier grinded out a 7-5 doubles win over Sein Myoung and Morgan Shaffer, but the Cardinal managed to collect the doubles point in the remaining two matches. In singles action, the Cardinal grabbed three victories in two sets to clinch the match. Eleni Karantali was one game away from earning a win over Emma Sun, 6-3, 5-3, before the stoppage.

Doubles

Caroline Driscoll/Monika Ekstrand (Stanford) def. Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 7-5

Alyssa Ahn/Tianmei Wang (Stanford) def. Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-0

Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Sein Myoung/Morgan Shaffer (Stanford) 7-5

Order of finish: 2,3,1

Singles

No. 62 Monika Ekstrand (Stanford) def. No. 50 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-1, 6-2

No. 29 Alyssa Ahn (Stanford) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-1, 6-0

Given Roach (GT) vs. Caroline Driscoll (Stanford) 2-6, 3-3, unfinished

Tianmei Wang (Stanford) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3, 6-0

Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Sein Myoung (Stanford) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished

Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Emma Sun (Stanford) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,4,1

Tech wraps up its west coast trip Saturday, Feb. 21 at California. First serve is set for 3 p.m. ET.

The Jackets return to The Flats Friday, Feb. 27 to face Louisville at 4 p.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com