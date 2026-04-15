Tech Falls to FSU in Second Round of ACC Championships

CARY, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis was dealt a narrow defeat in the second round of the 2026 ACC Championships to Florida State Wednesday, 4-2.

The Yellow Jackets (10-14, 4-8 ACC) swept doubles with three wins but the Seminoles (7-16, 2-10 ACC) used four singles battles to take the match.

Tech started off hot on a 6-1 win on court three by Given Roach and Eleni Karantali. Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki then earned a 6-4 victory on court one, sealing the doubles point for the Jackets – something they did not capture in their March 29 win over the Seminoles. Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier were able to finish off their own 7-5 win on court two to give Georgia Tech the doubles sweep.

After FSU took the first three singles decisions, Licht rallied in an impressive come-from-behind match on court two to put Tech back within one, 3-2. Licht was down 5-2 facing match point in the second set but won 11 of the next 15 games in the match to take the win. Despite battling in to tough third sets in the remaining two matches, FSU managed to grab one more victory to take the 4-2 decision.

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Laura Putz/Eva Shaw (FSU) 6-4 Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Abby Kelliher/Tina Li (FSU) 7-5 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Mary Boyce Deatherage/Cade Cricchio (FSU) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1,2

Singles

No. 106 Eva Shaw (FSU) def. No. 60 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 Taly Licht (GT) def. Mary Boyce Deatherage (FSU) 0-6, 7-5, 6-4 Given Roach (GT) vs. Tina Li (FSU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-5, unfinished Laura Putz (FSU) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-0, 6-4 Abby Kelliher (FSU) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 Cade Cricchio (FSU) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2, 7-5

Order of finish: 4,6,5,2,1

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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