Tech Falls to Boston College Sunday, 4-3

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis dropped its regular season finale at Boston College Sunday, 4-3.

The Yellow Jackets (10-13, 4-8 ACC) earned the doubles point and took two singles matches but were unable to get past the Eagles (10-12, 2-10 ACC), who captured four matches in singles action to take the win.

In doubles action, BC secured the first decision before Given Roach and Eleni Karantali earned a 6-1 victory on court three to even doubles at one apiece. After being down 4-2 on court one, Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki rallied back to win 6-4 and secured the doubles point for Tech.

Boston College grabbed back-to-back singles matches to take a 2-1 lead before Cruz and Taly Licht picked up victories on courts one and two to put the Jackets back in front. Cruz breezed by with a 6-4, 6-2 decision while Licht grinded out a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The Eagles took a three-set victory on court five to tie the match again at five apiece. BC claimed the court four decision to take the match, 4-3.

The Eagles entered Sunday fresh off a 4-2 win over No. 24 Clemson Friday.

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Seren Agar/Olivia Benton (BC) 6-4 Tola Glowacka/Bella Camacho (BC) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-0 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Olivia Cutone/Nadia Barteck (BC) 6-1

Order of finish: 2,3,1

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. No. 124 Olivia Benton (BC) 6-4, 6-2 Taly Licht (GT) def. Seren Agar (BC) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Leyden Games (BC) def. Given Roach (GT) 7-5, 6-2 Tola Glowacka (BC) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 Isabella Camacho (BC) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 Nadia Barteck (BC) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Order of finish: 6,3,1,2,5,4

Tech is set to begin its run in the 2026 ACC Championships Wednesday, April 15 in Cary, N.C.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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