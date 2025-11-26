Tech Falls in Four Sets on the Road to No. 5 Stanford

STANFORD, CALIF. – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-12, 11-8 ACC) began the final week of regular season matches falling short on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss in California against No. 5 Stanford (26-4, 17-2 ACC).

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 22 – STAN 25)

Tech one began close with the Jackets holding a small lead over the Cardinal after stacking points early (11-8). A six-point run from Stanford forced Tech to trail by three with plenty of time to come back, which it did just that as it outscored the Cardinal 6-2 to lead the set 17-16. Tech was able to stay on top through to the 22-21 lead until a four-point run from Stanford to closed out set one. Mimi Mambu led the way offensively in the opening set with five kills while Garibaldi and Fiedorowicz recorded three apiece. Soares saw a match high 12 assists with a .414 assist percentage. Defensively, Garibaldi saw her lone solo block of the match in the opening set along with a pair of block assists while Soares (4) and Sofia Velez (3) dominated in the dig column.

Set 2 (GT 25 – STAN 18)

Set two saw the Jackets quickly take control with a three-point lead (5-2), which they later extended to a set-high six-point lead (12-6). Tech remained in control for the remainder of set two, holding Stanford no closer than two-points away, through to the 25-18 set two Tech win. Fiedorowicz was the most dominant in set two, leading both teams in kills (6), digs (4), and blocks (2). Three Jackets were able to finish the second set recording a .500 attack percentage (Garibaldi, Despaigne, and Laura Bieleski). Soares also led both teams but for assists with 10 assists on 26 attempts.

Set 3 (GT 13 – STAN 25)

Tech’s third set saw the Jackets struggle both offensively with attack errors and defensively with successfully executing blocks. The Jackets able to keep the set within three points until Stanford outscored Tech, 8-2, for a 19-10 lead at the Tech timeout. Following the timeout, Tech was unable to put a stop to Stanford’s defense and ultimately fell 25-13 in set three. Noemi was Tech’s offensive leader in set three with a 1.000 attack percentage and three kills. Despite seeing her lowest number of assists, Soares saw her best assist percentage of the match in the third set (.450).

Set 4 (GT 22 – STAN 25)

The final set began close until a four-point run for Stanford not only took the lead, but pushed to a three-point distance. Tech fought back and tied the match 16-16 and even went on to take the 20-19 lead. The Jackets held the lead through to 21-20 until the Cardinal pieced together three points and forced a Tech timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Tech was awarded one final point off a Stanford error, but back-to-back Cardinal errors finished the match. Fiedorowicz had five final kills while Garibaldi and Despaigne had two final kills each. Soares finished the match with one last set with double-digit assists (10). Defensively Garibaldi tallied another three blocks alongside Soares and Pierce who recorded two respectively as well.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will finish the regular season against No. 4 Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. on Saturday in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The match is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

