Tech Falls in Conference Opener Against No. 24 Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (5-5, 0-1 ACC) dropped its first ACC match of the season after a 3-0 result against No. 24 Miami (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Friday night in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 24 – MIA 26)

Set one saw a tight race between Tech and Miami, with the visiting Hurricanes holding a slight edge. Despite trailing since the start of the set, the Yellow Jackets were able to fight their way back and take a one-point lead after piecing together a four-point run. Tech retained the lead 15-13 through set one until a four-point run gave Miami a two-point lead. Miami reached set point (24-22) but Tech knotted up set one at 24 apiece before the Hurricanes took set one 26-24. Pierce, Larissa Mendes, and Mimi Mambu all recorded three kills respectively with Pierce flashing a 1.000 attack percentage. Soares recorded nine of Tech’s 10 set one assists as well as five of Tech’s 11 digs.

Set 2 (GT 14 – MIA 25)

The second set saw Tech begin to trail early as Miami put together a four-point run to make the match 11-6. Tech struggled to find an answer to Miami’s .571 attack percentage or a way around the Hurricanes’ defense and ultimately fell in set two. Mendes led the Jackets’ offense through set two with a .500 attack percentage. Bianca Garibaldi was just behind her with a .400 attack percentage and two kills. Soares was the sole player to record an assist in set two as she was credited with all seven of Tech’s assists. Sofia Velez, Mendes, and Fiedorowicz recorded two digs apiece.

Set 3 (GT 20 – MIA 25)

Set three saw Tech sport its highest attack percentage while also holding Miami to both its lowest attack percentage and lowest number of kills of the match. The final set was also the only set that Tech recorded more kills and more assists than Miami. The Jackets saw a small lead to start set three (3-1) but a six-point run for the Hurricanes gave the lead to the visitors for the final time. Noemi Despaigne made a late appearance in the match and led the Jackets’ offense with four kills. Soares finished the match with eight of Tech nine final assists while also pitching in four of Tech’s final 14 kills.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will continue with ACC play hosting Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. Sunday’s match is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

