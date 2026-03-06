Tech Falls in ACC Road Test Friday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech softball (15-9, 3-1 ACC) fell in its first ACC road contest of the season after a 9-4 finish against Clemson (15-7, 1-0 ACC) on Friday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech was quick to get on the board in Friday night’s game as Reese Hunter, Gracyn Tucker, and Jayden Gailey were all sent running home off Madi Duffel’s double deep down the left field line in the first inning.

Clemson responded with three runs as well off of five singles, one walk, and a fielder’s choice. Madalyn Johnson was able to catch the last two Tiger’s swinging to get Tech back up to bat.

Johnson was able to keep the Tigers at three-runs through to the fourth, collecting one final strikeout in the fourth before she was relieved by Makayla Coffield who came in and immediately sat down the first batter faced.

In the fifth, Clemson was able to stack five runs in the fifth due to an unusual number of walks from Tech. The Tigers scored their final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth after the runner on third came home off a ground out with one out away.

Alyssa Willer scored Tech’s final run in game one of the series with a solo shot over left center.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain in Clemson, S.C. to take on the Tigers Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game can be streamed on ACCNX while Sunday’s contest can be viewed on ACCN.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.