Tech Falls at No. 16 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dropped to No. 16 Notre Dame, 4-0, after a tight battle in doubles.

Tech came to play early as they took early leads on Courts 2 and 3 in doubles play after the Irish secured a win on Court 1. The Irish pairing held a 4-3 lead on Court 3 before Gianluca Carlini and Elias Shokry mounted a comeback and won the final three games to even the round.

The doubles point came down to Court 2 tied at 5-5, Notre Dame pulled out a gutsy performance to secure the doubles point at 7-5.

The No. 15 player in the nation won in straight sets over Christophe Clement before securing the third point of the match on Court 4. Perry Gregg of Notre Dame sealed the match after a tight second set win over Hidde Schoenmakers 7-5. Carlini remains unbeaten in conference play through the first three matches.

Georgia Tech will face Louisville on Sunday at noon to conclude the four-match roadstand. Both top-50 squads have met in the ACC Championships in the last two seasons.

#16 Notre Dame 4, #45 Georgia Tech 0

Singles:

#15 Sebastian Dominko (ND) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 7-6 (2), 6-3 #73 Perry Gregg (ND) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-2, 7-5 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Giuseppe Cerasulo (ND) 4-6, 4-5, unfinished Peter Nad (ND) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-3, 7-5 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Kyran Magimay (ND) 4-6, 4-4, unfinished Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Luis Llorens Saracho (ND) 4-6, 6-6 (2-2), unfinished

Doubles:

#52 Sebastian Dominko/Peter Nad (ND) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-3 Perry Gregg/Luis Llorens Saracho (ND) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-5 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Noah Becker/Nick Patrick (ND) 6-4

Georgia Tech (8-5, 0-3 ACC) | #16 Notre Dame (13-2, 3-0 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (1, 4, 2)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.