Tech Faces Texas A&M, Rice in Coqui Classic

In addition to Georgia Tech, the tournament field includes Montana State, Rice, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wichita State. The Yellow Jackets will open the tournament on Dec. 20 facing Texas A&M before closing out the two-day event facing Rice on Dec. 21. Both meetings will mark the first in program history.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will face two programs from the Lone Star State in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic in December when they take on Texas A&M and Rice, as announced by tournament officials. Six teams are set to compete in the holiday tournament, which takes place Dec. 20-21 in Puerto Rico.

Tech will make its third appearance in Puerto Rico this season, having taken part in the San Juan Shootout in 2011 and the Puerto Rico Classic in 2013.

The Yellow Jackets will take part in two holiday tournaments all-time, also appearing in the Junkanoo Jam in November where they will face Seton Hall to open competition.

2019 Coqui Classic Schedule

*All times Atlantic Standard Time and subject to change

Dec. 20, 2019

Montana State vs. Wichita State – Noon

Virginia Tech vs. Rice – 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Texas A&M – 5 p.m.

Dec. 21, 2019

Wichita State vs. Virginia Tech – Noon

Rice vs. Georgia Tech – 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Montana State – 5 p.m.

