Tech Faces Emory in Dual Meet Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will compete in its first dual meet of the 2025-26 season at Emory on Saturday morning.

Georgia Tech vs. Emory

Saturday, October 11

11 a.m.

Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center

Order of Events 4×400 Medley Relay, 1000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3M Diving, Men’s 1M Diving, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, Women’s 1M Diving, Men’s 3M Diving, 400 Individual Medley, 4×200 Freestyle Relay



Tech enjoyed a strong start in the pool with its annual gold versus white intrasquad meet. Seven total meet records were broken, senior Phoebe Wright leading the squad with three total records.

This year’s team features 32 returners from the official roster with five incoming freshmen and one transfer. Key returners include a strong mix of upperclassmen and rising sophomores including Joao Caballero, Lukas Vetkoetter, Stephen Jones, Ricky Balduccini, and Julian Killius from the men’s side with Zara Masud, Phoebe Wright, Nina Stanisavljević, Sabyne Brisson, and Anna Hadjiloizou from the women’s side.

Tech landed Elisabeth Rockefeller as its marquee transfer, she was a two-time ACC Diver of the Week and ACC Championships competitor during her two seasons at NC State. The freshman class features three Americans, Annabel Smith, Tobin Uhl, and Maria Webb, alongside two internationals, Tuncer Berk Erturk and Yuval Segal.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive), X (@GTswimdive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.