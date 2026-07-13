Tech Earns Five ITA Scholar-Athlete Honors, All-Academic Team Nod

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis placed five on the 2026 ITA Scholar-Athlete list in addition to earning an All-Academic Team award, the organization revealed Monday.

Tech secured the ITA All-Academic Team honor with a 3.52 GPA. Robert Bauer, Christophe Clement, Jonathan Irwanto, Hidde Schoenmakers and Elias Shokry received ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, marking the second-straight season Tech has had at least five student-athletes on the list.

This season marked the fourth-straight ITA All-Academic Team honor for Georgia Tech men’s tennis under head coach Kenny Thorne.

Bauer, a senior from Suwanee, Ga., played in just eight match days this spring but finished with back-to-back victories in both singles and doubles against The Citadel (March 28) and Boston College (Apr. 4). This is Bauer’s second-straight ITA Scholar-Athlete honor.

Clement, named to the 2026 All-ACC Third Team this season, earned 10 singles victories and eight doubles wins in his final season on The Flats – all on Court 1. He went on a seven-match unbeaten streak while winning all 11 finished sets in non-conference action without dropping a frame. This ITA Scholar-Athlete honor is his first.

Irwanto finished tied for a team-high 19 singles wins including 12 in spring action. He had five-plus singles victories on Courts 3 and 4 including matches against Duke, North Carolina and Boston College. In the ITA Regional Championships, he earned his first career ranked singles win over Arda Azkara (Georgia).

Clement and Irwanto were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team as well this offseason.

Schoenmakers captured 18 victories in singles competition this season including a 3-1 record on Court 1. The freshman posted two different four-match winning streaks in the fall and had spring wins over Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and SMU. He also collected 12 doubles victories.

Shokry earned 17 wins in singles action including match wins over Duke and Boston College. In addition to nine doubles wins, he secured four decisions on Courts 4 and 5. Shokry secures his third-straight ITA Scholar-Athlete honor. He also earned CSC Academic All-District honors in May.

Clement, Irwanto, Shoenmakers and Shokry were named to the ACC All-Academic Team last month.