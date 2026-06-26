Four Jackets Named to ACC All-Academic Team

THE FLATS – Four Georgia Tech men’s tennis student-athletes were named to the 2026 ACC All-Academic Team, the conference announced Friday.

Christophe Clement, Jonathan Irwanto, Hidde Schoenmakers and Elias Shokry received honors following impressive seasons on the court and in the classroom.

Clement, named to the 2026 All-ACC Third Team this season, earned 10 singles victories and eight doubles wins in his final season on The Flats – all on Court 1. He went on a seven-match unbeaten streak while winning all 11 finished sets in non-conference action without dropping a frame. This honor marks his second-straight selection to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Irwanto finished tied for a team-high 19 singles wins including 12 in spring action. He had five-plus singles victories on Courts 3 and 4 including matches against Duke, North Carolina and Boston College. In the ITA Regional Championships, he earned his first career ranked singles win over Arda Azkara (Georgia).

Schoenmakers captured 18 victories in singles competition this season including a 3-1 record on Court 1. The freshman posted two different four-match winning streaks in the fall and had spring wins over Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and SMU. He also collected 12 doubles victories.

Shokry earned 17 wins in singles action including match wins over Duke and Boston College. In addition to nine doubles wins, he secured four decisions on Courts 4 and 5. Shokry secures his second ACC All-Academic Team nod.

Clement, Irwanto and Shokry were named to the 2026 CSC Academic All-District Team in May. This marks the fifth-straight season Tech has placed at least three student-athletes on the ACC All-Academic Team.