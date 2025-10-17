Tech Earns Top-Five Finishes at Crimson Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams recorded top-five team finishes in the 2025 Crimson Classic 8k and 6k races on Friday morning.

Joey Sandel led the Jackets through the race and came across the line in 22nd place, clocking a 24:31.6 time. Junior Matt Catsronuovo finished right behind Sandel to secure 23rd place before Alexander Arrambide finished ahead of the 25-minute mark.

Ethan Curnow and Wyatt Windham rounded out the top-five Yellow Jackets, finishing 40th and 48th, respectively. Windham and John Jessup secured personal bests in the 8k discipline at 25:09.0 and 25:26.3, respectively. The men’s squad scored its lowest point total in an out-of-state event this season to claim a third-place finish.

Lottie Chappell was in top-form in Tuscaloosa, breaking away from the main pack of Tech runners and sprinting home to 17th place, the highest individual race finisher for the Yellow Jackets. Chappell recorded a 20:31.2 time before Gracie Marston and Claire Shelton recorded 38th and 39th-placed finishes.

Freshmen Sadie Honig and Maddie Jones ran home to top-five Tech finishes with Stella Chambless rounding out the top-50 in 47th. The women’s team finished fifth with 164 points and was one of just five squads to have all its top runners finish inside the top-50.

Georgia Tech concludes the regular season after four strong performances and now sets its sights on the ACC Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 31.

