Tech Earns 4-0 Home Victory over Notre Dame Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis capped off a successful first home conference weekend of the spring Sunday with a 4-0 win over Notre Dame at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The victory marks Tech’s third 4-0 home win of the spring and sixth victory on home court this season. It also evens the Yellow Jackets’ ACC record this season to 2-2. The Jackets cruised to a 4-0 win over Louisville Friday afternoon.

After falling in the first doubles match on court two, the 52nd-ranked duo of Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki secured a 6-3 win on court one. With the doubles point on the line, Given Roach and Eleni Karantali got a court three win, 6-4, to give Tech an early 1-0 lead.

Taly Licht earned the first singles win of the day for Tech in two sets, 6-4, 6-3. Roach then collected back-to-back 6-4 wins to put Tech on match point at 3-0. In a contested second set, her doubles partner Karantali won the match for the Yellow Jackets, 6-3, 7-5, sealing the 4-0 win. Sabritt Dozier was ahead in her match before the stoppage, while Cruz had won her first singles set, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Akari Matsuno/Sophia Holod (ND) 6-3 Rylie Hanford/Gabriella Rawles (ND) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-3 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Bojana Pozder/Jessica Kovalcik (ND) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,1,3

Singles

No. 50 Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Akari Matsuno (ND) 6-4, 4-5, unfinished Taly Licht (GT) def. Rylie Hanford (ND) 6-4, 6-3 Given Roach (GT) def. Sophia Holod (ND) 6-4, 6-4 Bojana Pozder (ND) vs. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-4, 5-4, unfinished Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Jessica Kovalcik (ND) 6-3, 6-6 (6), unfinished Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Mari-Louise Van Zyl (ND) 6-3, 7-5

Order of finish: 2,3,6

After 11 days off, the Yellow Jackets return to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex to face Virginia Tech Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.. Admission is free for all 2026 home Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com