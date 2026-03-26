Tech Drops to No. 22 Stanford

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team forced multiple third sets in singles play as No. 22 Stanford closed out the match at 4-1 on Thursday evening.

The Cardinal opened the match’s first point after doubles wins on Courts 1 and 2. Tech’s Court 3 pairing was level at 5-5 before the match was left unfinished.

Tech responded to the early setback by splitting the first set of singles play, Christophe Clement, Hidde Schoenmakers, and Richard Biagiotti all recorded 6-4 set wins.

Stanford extended their lead with a straight sets win on Court 5 before Biagiotti closed out a clinical performance on Court 6, winning 6-4, 6-3. Biagiotti is unbeaten in the opening match of the weekend during conference play through five weekends.

The No. 67 player in the nation won the first-set tiebreaker over Jonathan Irwanto before requiring a 7-5 second frame to put the Cardinal up 3-1. All of the three front court matches were split after two sets.

Nico Godsick finished his three-set battle first to settle the match in favor of the Cardinal.

Georgia Tech will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. battle with California on Saturday before facing The Citadel later in the afternoon at 4 p.m. Admission is free for all home tennis matches at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

#22 Stanford 4, #45 Georgia Tech 1

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Alex Razeghi (STAN) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-0, unfinished Nico Godsick (STAN) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Alex Chang (STAN) 5-7, 6-4, 3-3, unfinished #67 Hudson Rivera (STAN) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 7-6 (4), 7-5 Jagger Leach (STAN) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4, 6-2 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Mark Krupkin (STAN) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

#6 Alex Chang/Alex Razeghi (STAN) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-3 #86 Nico Godsick/Hudson Rivera (STAN) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Jagger Leach/Samir Banerjee (STAN) 5-5, unfinished

Georgia Tech (10-9, 2-7 ACC) | No. 22 Stanford (13-6, 6-3 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2); Singles (5, 6, 4, 2)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.